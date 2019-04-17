BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are looking to take a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but may have to do so without Al Horford.

Boston’s steady big man was added to the team’s injury report Wednesday morning, listed as questionable for Game 2 with an illness.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2: Al Horford (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart (left oblique tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2019

Horford was his all-around self for Boston in Sunday’s 84-74 Game 1 victory, scoring 10 points off 4-for-10 shooting while adding a game-high 11 rebounds. He also had five assists and was a plus-20 in his 32 minutes on the floor, making several key plays in the third quarter to spark Boston’s comeback win.

Not having Horford would be a significant loss for the Celtics, who are already missing their defensive leader in Marcus Smart. If Horford can’t go, Boston would have to rely on Aron Baynes, Daniel Thies and potentially rookie Robert Williams against a talented Indiana frontcourt. Baynes started alongside Horford in Game 1, pulling down nine rebounds and scoring two points in his 23 minutes of action.