WALTHAM (CBS) – Police in Waltham are looking for missing 14-year-old Adriel Mercado.

He hasn’t been seen since Monday evening while visiting friends in Waltham.

Missing juvenile from Waltham 14 y/o Adriel Mercado. Light-skinned Hispanic male, brown hair, 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. Unkown clothing description or destination. Last seen April 15th P.M. visiting friends in the Waltham area. Any info, please call 781-314-3600.” — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) April 16, 2019

Police describe him as a light-skinned Hispanic male with brown hair. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 115 pounds.

Anyone who has information should call 781-314-3600.