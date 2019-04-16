



BOSTON (CBS) — No one is safe from Tom Brady on Twitter. Not even his head coach.

Bill Belichick turned 67 on Tuesday, so the Patriots quarterback sent his head coach some birthday wishes on Twitter. And then made fun of Belichick’s lack of a social media presence.

Happy birthday Coach! He’ll definitely see this.. big social media guy.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2019

Come on, Tom. We all know that Belichick saves his social media antics for MyFace.

Brady has become quite the tweeter, quickly claiming GOAT status on the social media platform. Whether he’s making fun of Darren Rovell, Belichick, or himself, Brady finds the end zone with every tweet he sends.

Now we’ll patiently await Belichick to join Twitter so he can send a grunt or snort back Brady’s way.