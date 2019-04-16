



NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) — Stop & Shop employees in North Andover stood in a picket line Tuesday morning as they entered day six of the strike. Negotiations are continuing between the union and the corporation with the help of federal mediators.

“It’s worrisome, of course it is, but we have to do what we have to do,” said Stop & Shop worker Timothy Bull.

Worker Sharon Wondrasch said, “We’re not asking for crazy benefits, we’re just asking to be treated fairly.”

The union said the disagreement is over wages, health care, and retirement benefits. Stop & Shop said providing comprehensive healthcare for qualifying employees continues to be part of their offer.

Even so, workers in North Andover hope an agreement can be reached before the weekend.

“We want to be in there. Especially for the Easter holiday, that’s where we need to be,” said Bull.

The 30,000 workers on strike have seen support from various politicals over the last several days. On Monday, U.S. Reps. Joe Kennedy and Bill Keating joined workers in Fall River. Sen. Ed Markey brought pizza to a store in Quincy. Sen. Elizabeth Warren visited a Somerville store on Friday to drop off donuts and cheer on the workers.

People are still crossing the picket line, though.

Bruins legend Ray Bourque was among the many to get an earful for doing so at the North Andover location. He has since apologized and said he plans to join the picket line when he can.

I support the employees of Stop & Shop and once my medical condition is resolved I plan on returning to stand in solidarity and will walk the picket line alongside the members of the union. — Ray Bourque (@RayBourque77) April 15, 2019

“He apologized and we appreciate that,” said UFCW business agent Elaine O’Neil. “We will welcome him with open arms.”