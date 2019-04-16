



BOSTON (CBS) — New Hampshire has seen “a significant increase in the number of people” diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. There were 33 diagnoses in March alone.

Since Nov., the DHHS said there have been 79 diagnoses. In years past, there have only been about six or seven people diagnosed with the disease annually.

Hepatitis A can cause inflammation of the liver or serious infections that could cause liver failure and potentially death.

It is contagious and anyone can contract the virus but particular groups of people are at higher risk. The DHHS said those people are:

people with direct contact with someone with hepatitis A

people using injection or non-injection recreational drugs, including marijuana

people experiencing homelessness or with unstable housing (e.g. “couch surfing”)

gay and bisexual men

people with ongoing, close contact with high-risk individuals

Some of the symptoms include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, joint pain, and yellowing of the skin and eyes. Currently, there is no specific treatment.

“Hepatitis A is spread by unknowingly getting the virus in your mouth after touching or eating items that are contaminated with small amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person or caring for someone who is ill,” said Beth Daly, Chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control in a statement from DHHS. “Hepatitis A is preventable with a safe and effective vaccine, which is vital to stopping this outbreak. People at high risk for infection should talk with their healthcare provider about getting vaccinated.”

Hillsborough County has since 36 diagnoses since Nov., followed by 17 in Strafford County, 10 in Rockingham County, 10 in Merrimack, two in, Cheshire County, two in Grafton, one in Sullivan County and one in Carroll County.

One person in Merrimack County has died.

For more about Hepatitis A, its symptoms, and those at risk, visit the DHHS website.