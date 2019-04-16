



BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police have identified the two men killed in a Mattapan shooting over the weekend. Michael Dukes, 53, of Hyde Park, and Kevin Boyd, 53, of Roxbury were found with gunshot wounds and rushed to local hospitals before they were pronounced dead.

Police said the men were found on Violet Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” said a statement from police Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.