



MONSON (CBS) – Police in Monson say they have been contacted by Columbia Gas about a possible over-pressurization of gas lines in the town.

“As a precaution, they have dispatched workers to the area to check their infrastructure but advise that there are no ongoing safety concerns,” Monson Police said.

If anyone smells gas, police say to get out of your house or business and call 911.

Columbia Gas was at the center of a series of explosions in the Merrimack Valley last year that killed one person. The explosions damaged more than 100 structures and left thousands without heat or hot water for weeks.