



BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Marathon runner who survived the 2013 bombings took time out during Monday’s race for a poignant tribute to those killed that day.

Dave Fortier, 54, of Newburyport, was just about done with the race when he slowed down near the finish line and took a knee to honor the victims. He paused for a moment then got up and completed the marathon.

Fortier suffered hearing loss in his left ear and shrapnel wounds in his foot in the explosions on Boylston Street as he finished the marathon on April 15, 2013.

He told WBZ-TV Tuesday he has run every year since then and always takes a knee at the bombing site, but Monday had special meaning because this year’s marathon fell on the exact same day of the attacks six years ago.

Fortier and bombing survivors Celeste Corcoran and Michelle L’Hereux founded the non-profit One World Strong – a global platform for survivors to help people who have experienced similar trauma.