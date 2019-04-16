



BOSTON (Hoodline) – With spring upon us, there is nothing more refreshing on a lunch break than getting outside for some fresh air – and eats! You can find almost any kind of cuisine, if you know where to look. Looking to try the top food trucks around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. The Bacon Truck

Photo: kortney s./Yelp

Topping the list is The Bacon Truck. Located at 50 Terminal St., the food truck, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated affordable food truck in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mei Mei Street Kitchen

Photo: nari p./Yelp

Next up is Kenmore’s Mei Mei Street Kitchen, situated at 506 Park Drive (between Buswell and Beacon streets). With 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

3. Chicken and Rice Guys

Photo: samuel t./Yelp

Downtown Boston’s Chicken and Rice Guys, located at 280 Washington St. (between School Street and Spring Lane), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable food truck, halal and Mediterranean spot four stars out of 118 reviews.

4. Bon Me

Photo: bon me/Yelp

Bon Me, a food truck and Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot located downtown, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to Purchase Street/High Street to see for yourself.

5. Fresh Food Generation

Photo: nicole t./Yelp

Over in Roxbury, check out Fresh Food Generation, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the food truck and caterer spot by heading over to 196 Quincy St. (between Mascoma and Dunkeld streets).