



BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) – Ben & Jerry’s is recalling a limited amount of ice cream products because they may inadvertently contain tree nuts.

An FDA recall notice says some Coconut Seven Layer Bar and Chunky Monkey flavors could have undeclared tree nuts like almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts. The label on the recalled products says only that the ice cream “contains walnuts” or “may contain other tree nuts.”

“Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these undeclared tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products,” the notice says.

The recalled Seven Layer Bar 2.4 gallon tubs have a UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4. They were shipped wholesale and to scoop shops nationwide.

The Chunky Monkey pints have a UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2 or AUG3020BH2.

There have not been any reports of illnesses linked to the recall, and the problem is believed to have originated from one of the nut suppliers.

Anyone who bought the recalled ice cream should not consume it, the notice states.