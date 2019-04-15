



QUINCY (CBS) – Workers from a Quincy Stop & Shop tell WBZ on day five of their strike, they aren’t done yet.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 16-years-old,” said Leanne Noonan, who feels she’s dedicated most of her life to the Quincy Stop & Shop.

With barely any voice left, she’s among many who aren’t ready to give up. No matter how hard that may be.

“We’re all coming up on almost a week of not having a check, it’s going to hurt a lot of people real bad,” Joshua Bowes explained.

“They have to be protected,” Senator Ed. Markey said as he stopped by to boost morale.

“I think it’s critical to stand in solidarity with these Stop & Shop workers for as long as it takes to get the benefits in which they deserve,” Markey said.

The store had its handful of shoppers but not without hearing why they should stop and not shop.

“The people that are crossing the picket line are killing us, just killing us,” Noonan said.

Bruins legend Ray Bourque was among the many to get an earful at the North Andover location. He has since apologized.

Being a union hockey player for 22 years I respect Unions and the work that they do. I have a medical condition that I was preparing for this morning and mistakenly crossed the picket line at Stop & Shop. On my way out I apologized immediately. — Ray Bourque (@RayBourque77) April 15, 2019

The group at the Quincy Stop & Shop only asks for the support they’ve given to customers all these years, in return.

“Consider the fact that we are all, the people that work here, are your neighbors, friends, and family,” another worker said.

Stop & Shop, released a statement through an automated system. “The UFCW leaders are pursuing a course in which no one wins. Not our customers and not our associates. And we hope they will return to the table to reach a fair and responsible contract now,” the automated statement from Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan said.

Workers are sad to say they aren’t there yet.

“We were this far away and I think maybe now we are this far away,” Noonan explained by holding up her hands, only showing a little progress.

“We just want what’s fair. We are fighting what’s fair,” she said.

Stop & Shop says it remains committed to finding a solution.

The workers hope that comes before the Easter holiday.