



BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are looking to take a 2-1 series lead against the Toronto Maple Leafs north of the border Monday night. But they may have to do so shorthanded.

A trio of Bruins may be sitting out Monday night’s Game 3 in Toronto after all three suffered upper-body injuries in Saturday’s Game 2 win in Boston. Forward Jake DeBrusk and defensemen Torey Krug and Conor Clifton all traveled to Toronto over the weekend, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is classifying then all as day-to-day.

All three were knocked out of Saturday’s Game 2. DeBrusk was knocked out late in the third period by a high cross-check by Leafs center Nazem Kadri, who was slapped with a cross-checking major and a game misconduct for the hit. He has an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday, and is likely facing a lengthy suspension for the hit.

A likely candidate to slide into DeBrusk’s spot in the lineup would be Marcus Johansson, but the forward was a late scratch from Game 2 with an illness and he may not be healthy enough to play Monday night. Johansson was kept away from the team over the weekend, and may travel to Toronto on his own on Monday. If DeBrusk and Johansson both can’t go on Monday, recent Providence call-up Paul Carey may find himself in the thick of the NHL postseason.

Krug left the game midway through the second period Saturday after being sent into the boards by Jake Muzzin. He was remained on the ice for several seconds and had to be helped to the Boston dressing room after his back and shoulders went slamming into the boards. Cassidy said the defenseman was “doing better” on Sunday.

Clifton left late in the third period after a hit by Kadri, which could further test Boston’s depth on the blue line. Veteran Steven Kampfer could see more action on Monday, as could rookie defenseman Jakub Zboril, who was called up from Providence on Sunday.