



BOSTON (CBS) – Flames consumed eight centuries of priceless history in Paris as fire engulfed the historic Notre Dame Cathedral, toppling the iconic spire and burning the entire wooden frame of the Gothic structure.

Stunned crowds let out gasps as pieces of the cathedral continued to fall.

A reporter for CBS station KYW is staying at a nearby hotel. “We turned the corner and saw smoke coming not from the bell tower, but from the back of the Notre Dame and then everyone’s hearts just dropped,” said Vittoria Woodill.

Fire officials say the structure of the cathedral has been saved and firefighters stopped the flames before they spread to the northern belfry.

Boston College French history professor Julian Bourg is closely following events in France. He says it’s a huge loss for the world.

“It’s an absolute tragedy,” said Professor Bourg. “It affects people in France. It’s a national symbol of France. For Christians and Catholics all over the world it’s a terrible loss. And for all of us around the world it’s a great sign of cultural accomplishment and beauty that’s a real tragic loss today.”

Like millions around the world we are watching closely the tragic fire engulfing Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. We pray for first responders & all in the vicinity of this sacred church. We stand close with our friends in the @dioceseparis #NotreDameCathedral — Cardinal Seán (@CardinalSean) April 15, 2019

Emergency crews tried to salvage priceless artwork from the cathedral just days before Easter Sunday.

“It’s part of our shared cultural heritage around the world,” Bourg said. “The building is 800 years old. It was created in 1160. It took a hundred years to build and it stood the test of time.”

French police say nobody has been killed. There is no word on injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Consulate General of France in Boston said the cathedral is part of the country’s identity.

“Our hearts are breaking at the sight of Notre-Dame Cathedral in flames. For over 800 years, it has captivated the world with its architectural beauty and extensive history. With over 13 million visitors each year, Notre Dame de Paris is an important symbol of Paris and one of the most visited sites in the world. Not only has it captured the hearts of all of Paris’ visitors, but it has become a part of France’s identity. Today, our thoughts are with our compatriots in Paris and in France.” – Consulate General of France in Boston