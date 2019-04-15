Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Joan Benoit Samuelson celebrated the 40th anniversary of her first win by finishing the 2019 Boston Marathon with her daughter.
The two-time champion won her first Boston Marathon in 1979. Her goal was to run within 40 minutes of her time 40 years ago, which would be sub-3:15:35.
She did it with time to spare, finishing in exactly 3 hours and 4 minutes.
Her daughter Abby wasn’t far behind with a time of 3:10:28.
In April 1979, Joan Benoit Samuelson was a 21-year-old Bowdoin College student when she crossed the finish line in 2:35:15, setting a national and course record at the time, all while wearing a Red Sox hat.
She wore a Bowdoin shirt and a Red Sox hat Monday to mark the special occasion.