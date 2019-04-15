



BOSTON (CBS) – The early morning downpours will not delay the start of the Boston Marathon, Jack Fleming the CEO of the Boston Athletic Association told WBZ-TV.

Watch: Boston Marathon Weather Forecast

Thunder, lightning and torrential rain came down around 6 and 7 a.m. from Hopkinton to Boston. That forced State Police to stop the convoy of buses bringing runners to the starting line on the Massachusetts Turnpike. They waited at the Framingham rest stop for the bad weather to pass before moving on and arriving in Hopkinton just before 8 a.m.

Yeaaahhhhh so this is the scene at the start line of the #BostonMarathon right now… rain picking up, and lightning just forced news crews to shut down our live shots for the time being @wbz pic.twitter.com/lXnjvIg9KC — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) April 15, 2019

Wave one runners and B.A.A. volunteers who were already in Hopkinton at the start of the storms were forced to wait inside Hopkinton schools until it was safe to go outside.

Runners in waves 2, 3 and 4 were held in the Boston Common Parking Garage until the BAA was given the all clear from authorities in Hopkinton.

The storms should clear Hopkinton around 8 a.m. and Boston by 9 a.m.

The first athletes to start the race, the men’s wheelchair division, are still scheduled to start at 9:02 a.m.

Wave one is scheduled to leave Hopkinton at 10:02 a.m., just after the men’s elite runners.

Here are the official start times: