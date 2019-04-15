Boston MarathonWatch Now
Filed Under:123rd Boston Marathon, 2019 Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon


BOSTON (CBS) – The early morning downpours will not delay the start of the Boston Marathon, Jack Fleming the CEO of the Boston Athletic Association told WBZ-TV.

Watch: Boston Marathon Weather Forecast

Thunder, lightning and torrential rain came down around 6 and 7 a.m. from Hopkinton to Boston. That forced State Police to stop the convoy of buses bringing runners to the starting line on the Massachusetts Turnpike. They waited at the Framingham rest stop for the bad weather to pass before moving on and arriving in Hopkinton just before 8 a.m.

Wave one runners and B.A.A. volunteers who were already in Hopkinton at the start of the storms were forced to wait inside Hopkinton schools until it was safe to go outside.

Runners in waves 2, 3 and 4 were held in the Boston Common Parking Garage until the BAA was given the all clear from authorities in Hopkinton.

The storms should clear Hopkinton around 8 a.m. and Boston by 9 a.m.

The first athletes to start the race, the men’s wheelchair division, are still scheduled to start at 9:02 a.m.

Wave one is scheduled to leave Hopkinton at 10:02 a.m., just after the men’s elite runners.

Here are the official start times:

Men’s wheelchair 9:02 a.m.
Women’s wheelchair 9:04
Handcycles/duos 9:25
Elite women 9:32
Elite men 10:00
Wave 1 10:02
Wave 2 10:25
Wave 3 10:50
Wave 4 Follows Wave 3

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s