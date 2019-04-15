



BOSTON (CBS) – Daniel Romanchuk of Urbana, Illinois won the men’s wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon Monday.

Romanchuk, who’s just 20 years old, pulled ahead of two-time champion Masazumi Soejima around mile 18 and never looked back.

He finished in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 33 seconds.

He’s the first American since 1993 to win the men’s wheelchair race.

Romanchuk is a student at the University of Illinois and he had to get permission from his professors to miss class to be in the marathon Monday.