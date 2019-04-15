Boston Marathon:Live Coverage Now on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com
Filed Under:123rd Boston Marathon, 2019 Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon, Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) — Micah Herndon’s determination was clear as the runner crossed the Boston Marathon finish line on his hands and knees.

Crawling, but still without aid, Herndon, inched his way to the end of the course.

Micah Herndon crawls across the Boston Marathon finish line (WBZ-TV)

At point one, he lowered to his stomach but continued to drag himself as race volunteers stood nearby.

Once Herndon crossed the finish line, he was lifted into a wheelchair to receive medical attention.

Herndon, who is from Ohio, finished the race is just under three hours and 40 minutes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s