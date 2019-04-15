BOSTON (CBS) — Micah Herndon’s determination was clear as the runner crossed the Boston Marathon finish line on his hands and knees.

Crawling, but still without aid, Herndon, inched his way to the end of the course.

At point one, he lowered to his stomach but continued to drag himself as race volunteers stood nearby.

Once Herndon crossed the finish line, he was lifted into a wheelchair to receive medical attention.

Herndon, who is from Ohio, finished the race is just under three hours and 40 minutes.