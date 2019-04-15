



BOSTON (CBS) – In one of the most thrilling finishes in Boston Marathon history, Lawrence Cherono of Kenya barely edged out Lelisa Desisa Of Ethiopia to win the men’s race Monday.

There was a wild sprint between Cherono, Desisa and Kenneth Kipkemoi down Boylston Street towards the finish line.

Cherono and Desisa were shoulder-to-shoulder in the final blocks before Cherono hit the tape first in an epic photo finish, winning in 2:07:57, two seconds ahead of Desisa.

It was Cherono’s first Boston Marathon.

Desisa had previously won the 2015 and 2013 Boston Marathons.

Kipkemoi finished third in 2:08:07.

Seven of top 20 men’s finishers were American. Scott Fauble led the way finishing seventh in 2:09:10. Jared Ward came in eighth in 2:09:25.

Defending champion Yuki Kawauchi finished 17th in 2:15:29.

“I did my best today,” Cherono told WBZ-TV. “I was so focused because I have never won a major marathon. To me, I was so determined to win. I’m so happy, so grateful. So touching, the people of Boston they were so amazing.”

Watch WBZ-TV’s David Wade talks to Cherono