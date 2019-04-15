BOSTON (CBS) – In one of the most thrilling finishes in Boston Marathon history, Lawrence Cherono of Kenya barely edged out Lelisa Desisa Of Ethiopia to win the men’s race Monday.
There was a wild sprint between Cherono, Desisa and Kenneth Kipkemoi down Boylston Street towards the finish line.
Cherono and Desisa were shoulder-to-shoulder in the final blocks before Cherono hit the tape first in an epic photo finish, winning in 2:07:57, two seconds ahead of Desisa.
It was Cherono’s first Boston Marathon.
Desisa had previously won the 2015 and 2013 Boston Marathons.
Kipkemoi finished third in 2:08:07.
Seven of top 20 men’s finishers were American. Scott Fauble led the way finishing seventh in 2:09:10. Jared Ward came in eighth in 2:09:25.
Defending champion Yuki Kawauchi finished 17th in 2:15:29.
“I did my best today,” Cherono told WBZ-TV. “I was so focused because I have never won a major marathon. To me, I was so determined to win. I’m so happy, so grateful. So touching, the people of Boston they were so amazing.”
