BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Athletic Association issued an apology after an American flag was placed on the ground during the medal ceremony for the Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair division.

Daniel Romanchuk became the first American since 1993 to win the race in a time of 1:21:36.

While the United States national anthem played, Romanchuk draped the flag over his shoulders. A race official then removed the flag to place Romanchuk’s winner’s medal and crown on him, and in the process placed the flag on the ground,

Jack Fleming, the chief operating officer of the B.A.A. said the organization “apologizes sincerely” for the way the flag was handled.

“The Boston Athletic Association apologizes sincerely for the nature in which our Men’s Wheelchair Award Ceremony was held,” Fleming said. “We are reviewing our Awards protocol to ensure that this does not happen again. The Boston Marathon has been an American tradition for more than a century and we take pride in the passion and determination that participants, spectators, and volunteers from around the world display at our annual event. Our flag is a symbol of freedom, unity, and community spirit — all of which are virtues that the Boston Athletic Association supports.”