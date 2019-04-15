Boston Marathon:Live Coverage Now on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com
Boston MarathonWatch Now
Filed Under:2019 Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon, Boston News


BOSTON (CBS) — It was a soaking start to Marathon Monday, but the rain cleared for the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon as thousands of runners take to the course.

Elite runners, participants running for charity, and wheelchair competitors will all make their way from Hopkinton to Boylston Street on Monday, which also marks One Boston Day.

Here’s a look at some of the video highlights:

Team Hoyt, Brian Lyons Take On Boston Marathon Without Rick Hoyt

Boston Marathon Provides ‘A Lot Of Electricity’ For 11th Time Runner Steve Foraste

Runners From Maryland Looking Forward To Boston Marathon

Meg Greenwich To Run Boston Marathon Twice, Once With Therapy Dog

‘It’s Crazy’ : Maryland Man On Running First Boston Marathon

Michaela Flaherty Running First Boston Marathon For ‘Team With A Vision’

Hopkinton Vietnam Veteran Honored For Service At Boston Marathon

Meb Keflezighi On Being Boston Marathon Grand Marshal

Team MR8 On Running Boston Marathon In Honor Of Martin Richard

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s