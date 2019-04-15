



BOSTON (CBS) — It was a soaking start to Marathon Monday, but the rain cleared for the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon as thousands of runners take to the course.

Elite runners, participants running for charity, and wheelchair competitors will all make their way from Hopkinton to Boylston Street on Monday, which also marks One Boston Day.

Here’s a look at some of the video highlights:

Team Hoyt, Brian Lyons Take On Boston Marathon Without Rick Hoyt

Boston Marathon Provides ‘A Lot Of Electricity’ For 11th Time Runner Steve Foraste

Runners From Maryland Looking Forward To Boston Marathon

Meg Greenwich To Run Boston Marathon Twice, Once With Therapy Dog

‘It’s Crazy’ : Maryland Man On Running First Boston Marathon

Michaela Flaherty Running First Boston Marathon For ‘Team With A Vision’

Hopkinton Vietnam Veteran Honored For Service At Boston Marathon

Meb Keflezighi On Being Boston Marathon Grand Marshal

Team MR8 On Running Boston Marathon In Honor Of Martin Richard