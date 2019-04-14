BOSTON (CBS) – It didn’t take long after Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs for Nazem Kadri to find out he will likely be missing time for a cross-check to the head of Jake DeBrusk.

Shortly after the game, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Kadri will have an in-person hearing for his actions, which led to a 5-minute major penalty in the third period Saturday night.

Toronto’s Nazem Kadri has been offered an in-person hearing for Cross-checking Boston’s Jake DeBrusk. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 14, 2019

About as ugly as it gets pic.twitter.com/SzNfGZ7bDO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 14, 2019

Kadri also missed time against Boston in the playoffs last year for a hit against Tommy Wingels. Kadri was suspended three games.

On Saturday, Kadri took exception with DeBrusk’s check on Patrick Marleau late in the game. Kadri skated over to DeBrusk and hit the Bruins forward in the head with his stick.

DeBrusk said postgame he underwent a series of tests after leaving the game and is waiting for the results before he learns if he can play Monday in Game 3.

Kadri has been suspended four times in his career.

The Bruins beat Toronto in Game 2 to even up their best-of-seven series at one game apiece.