CONCORD (CBS) — One day before the Boston Marathon took place, hundreds took part in the 2019 Tough Ruck Marathon. Participants completed the 26.2-mile course from Concord to Boston while wearing rucksacks weighing up to 35 pounds.

The event honors fallen service members and first responders. It also raises money for military families and others in need.

Participants in the Tough Ruck put ribbons on their rucksacks to honor fallen service members and first responders (WBZ-TV)

One team honored Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was killed while on the job in July. The group raised more the $41,000 to support Chesna’s wife and two children.

“[I am] Amazed that the stamina and just the physical fitness and mental attitude of the participants, it’s absolutely stunning and it just builds my morale in seeing theirs,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Tom Sellars at the run.

