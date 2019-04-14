  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Dog Adoption, Pet Parade, Shultz’s Guest House


BOSTON (CBS) – Three adorable puppies from Shultz’s Guest House are looking for a new home.

Bubba, Bubbles, and Buttercup were featured on this week’s Pet Parade. They are mixed breed puppies who are about three months old.

Bubba, Bubbles, and Buttercup. (WBZ-TV)

Their mother was a wild dog in Tennessee who likely had several litters of puppies. The siblings need a lot of attention and will go to a home that came provide them time to exercise and won’t leave them cooped up inside.

For more information visit the Shultz’s Guest House website.

