



BOSTON (CBS) – Three adorable puppies from Shultz’s Guest House are looking for a new home.

Bubba, Bubbles, and Buttercup were featured on this week’s Pet Parade. They are mixed breed puppies who are about three months old.

Their mother was a wild dog in Tennessee who likely had several litters of puppies. The siblings need a lot of attention and will go to a home that came provide them time to exercise and won’t leave them cooped up inside.

For more information visit the Shultz’s Guest House website.