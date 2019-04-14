BOSTON (CBS) – Cecile Richards, the longtime president of Planned Parenthood, joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss her best-selling book along with her belief that now is the time for women to lead a political movement.

Richards was president of Planned Parenthood from 2006-2018. She also wrote the best-selling book “Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Keller asked Richards about her previous statement that we need a political movement “of, by and for women” as the country inches toward the 2020 presidential election.

“I think the most important thing is that women’s issues that women care about are part of the political conversation, whether it’s a woman or man running for president,” Richards said. “I just think it’s important that women’s equality and our ability to participate in the work force and raise our families should be front and center in this campaign and that’s my goal.”

Richards also discussed a meeting she had with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner shortly after President Trump was elected.

“They asked to meet and their offer to me was if Planned Parenthood would quit providing abortion services to women in America that they would try to get more funding for the organization,” she said. “Needless to say it didn’t go anywhere. I said we are absolutely there to provide the full range of reproductive healthcare services for women. It was a disappointing meeting for sure.”