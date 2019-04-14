  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Boston News, United States Postal Service

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is reminding customers in communities along the Boston Marathon route that dozens of collection boxes are being temporarily shut down for the race.

The postal service says in the interest of safety and security the blue boxes were sealed Friday and won’t be reopened until Wednesday. The race is Monday.

The affected boxes are located in Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline and Boston. Other collection boxes in those communities that aren’t along the runners’ route will remain available to postal customers.

In addition, the collection box on Boylston Street in Boston near the finish line will be removed. It will be returned to service when the grandstands are taken down.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s