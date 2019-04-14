



BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Brown and Boston Firefighter Lucas Carr unofficially completed the Boston Marathon Sunday. The duo decided to run the race a day early due to Monday’s rainy forecast.

Brown was paralyzed at 15-years-old while playing hockey for Norwood High School in 2010. Carr is an Army veteran and Brown’s hometown friend. They have completed marathons in Boston and New York City together.

Carr pushed Brown through the 26.2 miles while a Mass. State Police cruiser protected the duo from traffic.

Last year, the team ran in the pouring rain and Brown got hypothermia as a result. Therefore, they were happy to run in better conditions Sunday.

“We have no rain. We have no wind. We have a perfect day for running,” Carr told WBZ-TV. “We have our own little crowd and I got this guy!”

Brown said, “I’m the one that’s pulling on the reins, making sure he doesn’t overdo it. Couldn’t ask for a better teammate and guy that’s more dedicated than this.”

They are running for the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial.