BOSTON (CBS) — A woman crossing the street was hit by a Mass. State Trooper around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in East Boston. State Police confirmed the trooper was on a detail assignment when the crash occurred near Bennington and Vienna Streets.

“The female pedestrian, approximately age 58, was crossing, heading to work,” said State Police. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police said it was dark and raining at the time.

“The trooper was also taken to MGH for emotional distress,” State Police added.