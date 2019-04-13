BOSTON (CBS) – On the Saturday before the Boston Marathon, events were held to remember the three spectators killed during the Boston Marathon bombings six years ago.

The Martin Richard Foundation held a collection drive for items needed for the foundation’s Spring Service Day. The foundation is putting together emergency hero kits for children who enter foster care without personal belongings.

Eight-year-old Martin Richard was the youngest victim of the Marathon Bombings.

Meanwhile, members of Team Lingzi gathered for brunch at the Back Bay Social Club. The team supports the Lingzi Foundation, named for Marathon Bombing victim Lingzi Lu.

The 23-year-old from China was attending Boston University when she was killed by the second marathon bomb.

The Lingzi Foundation supports causes she was passionate about, like the Boston Police Athletic League.

And in Medford, the sixth annual Krystle Campbell Softball Tournament was held in memory of the 29-year-old high school graduate who was cheering on a friend when she was killed.

The tournament, which has raised $40,000, supports a scholarship in Campbell’s memory.

MIT police officer Sean Collier, 26, was also killed in the bombings.