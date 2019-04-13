BOSTON (AP) — Chris Davis ended his record slump at 0 for 54 and drew applause from rival fans at Fenway Park, getting three hits and driving in four runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 9-5 Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Davis walked to the plate in the first inning to what mostly appeared to be mock cheers when he was announced. But many of those quickly changed when he lined a bases-loaded, two-run single over the head of second baseman Dustin Pedroia, ending the longest hitless streak ever by a position player.

Once he safely reached first, Davis tipped his cap to the Orioles dugout and many of his teammates raised their arms and hollered in support. He smiled and made a motion that he wanted to ball, which he got.

“Significant weight lifted off my shoulders,” he said later.

Davis, a former two-time major league home run champion, later hit two doubles. He had been 0 for 33 this season.

The 33-year-old Davis is in the fourth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract. The all-time record for a hitless streak by any player was an 0-for-85 drought by pitcher Bob Buhl in 1962-63.

Davis lined an RBI double in the fifth that put the Orioles ahead 3-2. The Orioles broke it open four in the sixth, with Davis adding a run-scoring groundout.

Christian Vázquez hit a two-run homer and drove in a career-best four runs for the World Series champion Red Sox, who had won their last two games.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)