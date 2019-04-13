BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston University professor has been fired after allegations of sexual harassment sparked a 13-month investigation by the university.

David Marchant, a tenured professor of earth and environment, was accused of committing acts of sexual harassment during expeditions to Antarctica in 1997 and 1999-2000.

The case was reviewed by the university’s Equal Opportunity Office (EOO), which recommended Marchant be terminated.

Boston University President Robert A. Brown sent a letter to faculty announcing Marchant’s firing, which said, in part, “University Provost Jean Morrison upheld the EOO findings and determined that the violations justified the initiation of proceedings to terminate Dr. Marchant’s faculty appointment.”

In a separate letter, Jean Morrison, University provost and chief academic officer, said Marchant requested a hearing from the faculty Hearing Committee after her decision. The Hearing Committee recommended that Marchant be suspended without pay for three years before returning to his tenured position.

Brown reviewed the Hearing Committee’s recommendations, then moved to fire Marchant. The university’s Board of Trustees approved the action.

In his letter to faculty, Brown wrote, “I want to take this opportunity to affirm the University’s commitment to maintaining a living and learning environment free from harassment of any kind.”