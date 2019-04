BOSTON (CBS) — The Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden officially opened for the season Saturday. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was among the first visitors to ride.

The boats have been owned and operated by the Paget family since their inception in 1877. “It’s a great Boston tradition,” said Walsh.

The boats are open from daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 20. From June 21 to Labor Day, they will be open until 5 p.m.