BOSTON (CBS) – Breaking down in tears, Gold Star wife Allie Emond returns to Boston and the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in the seaport for the first time since losing her husband, Green Beret Eric Emond.

“I don’t want my husband’s name to be forgotten,” she said.

Sgt. First Class Emond was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan last year. He was only 39 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Allie, and three young daughters.

Now, Allie is back in Boston to run the marathon in memory of her husband and to help raise money for Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organization Eric helped start back in 2010.

“He wanted to make sure his family was taken care of, and in a horribly ironic kind of way, he’s still taking care of us,” she said.

Mass. Fallen Heroes is a multi-purpose organization to honor the fallen, support Gold Star families and empower veterans through advocacy. Allie says she proud to run the marathon alongside the other members of her team.

“These folks have volunteered their time to take on the marathon and to take on our mission,” Mass. Fallen Heroes Executive Director Dan Magoon said. It’s been just over five months since Eric passed away. Soon, his name will be added to the memorial site.

On Marathon Monday, Allie she will remember her husband and the help all Gold Star families need.

“My daughters and I are still waking up every day without Erik, and Mass. Fallen Heroes is still there,” she said.