RANDOLPH (CBS) — Police have charged a man with robbing the same Randolph convenience store at gunpoint twice in one month. Mark Stokes, 51, of Roxbury was arrested late Friday night.

According to police, the Seasons Market on North Main Street was robbed by a man with a gun around 9:45 p.m. April 1. “Upon arrival, police learned that a male wearing black and white sneakers, a heavy two-tone jacket entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.”

On Friday, around 2:20 a.m., the man allegedly came back. “The suspect tried to open the cash registered, but inadvertently turned off the gas pumps. The clerk entered the store, and the suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded the clerk open the register,” said police.

“The suspect, however, left his fingerprint on the button to shut off the pumps.”

Detectives working with Boston Police were to identify Stokes as the suspect and more evidence followed: “After obtaining a search warrant for his Boston residence, detectives located the clothing allegedly used in both robberies. Stokes’s vehicle also matched one seen leaving the vicinity of the second robbery, and a man, allegedly Stokes’s (sic.) was seen on surveillance footage entering the lobby of a nearby hotel shortly after the robbery. A Randoph Police K-9 also traced the suspect’s scent from the market to the hotel.”

Hours after the second robbery, police said Stokes became a victim of an assault and battery in Boston and his car was shot at multiple times. In his car police found a black pellet gun. “The bore of the gun was widened to make it appear more realistic.”

Stokes, who is known to police, is being held on $15,000 bail. He will be arraigned in Quincy District Court next week.