GRAFTON (CBS) – Several Grafton residents have reported bobcat sightings recently. One resident even caught video of one prowling in the Blackberry Lane area.

Grafton police said in a Facebook post that bobcats rarely conflict with humans, but may prey on small livestock and chickens.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommends penning livestock in a barn at night and keeping chickens in coops, as well as keeping animals away from wooded areas. Electric fences may be used to deter bobcats.

For more information, visit the MassWildlife page or call a MassWildlife office in West Boylston at 508-835-3607 or Westborough at 508-389-6300.