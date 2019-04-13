  • WBZ TV

GRAFTON (CBS) – Several Grafton residents have reported bobcat sightings recently. One resident even caught video of one prowling in the Blackberry Lane area.

Grafton police said in a Facebook post that bobcats rarely conflict with humans, but may prey on small livestock and chickens.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommends penning livestock in a barn at night and keeping chickens in coops, as well as keeping animals away from wooded areas. Electric fences may be used to deter bobcats.

(Photo credit: Grafton Police Department)

For more information, visit the MassWildlife page or call a MassWildlife office in West Boylston at 508-835-3607 or Westborough at 508-389-6300.

