



YARMOUTH (CBS) – Flags in Yarmouth are being lowered Friday to mark one year since Sgt. Sean Gannon was killed in the line of duty.

Gannon a 32-year-old K9 officer, was fatally shot while serving a warrant at a Barnstable home. His K-9 Nero was also shot, but survived.

The Yarmouth Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers and the Gannon family are still adjusting to the loss but are grateful for the support from the town and people across Cape Cod and beyond.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department, I cannot thank you enough for helping shoulder our grief and giving us strength when we were so vulnerable,” Chief Frank Frederickson wrote.

The department also shared a letter from Gannon’s widow, Dara.

“The fog of grief clouded much of my memory during those early months,” she said. “However, I clearly recall the sea of tear-stained faces lining the procession route. I witnessed love that day; it was a gift I will never forget.”

Police are offering some suggestions to honor Gannon’s memory, including thanking officers and putting a blue light on at home to show support.