



BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots sure do love themselves some midsummer joint practices against fellow NFL teams. This summer will be no exception.

Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel said in a podcast on Friday that they’ll be hosting the Patriots for joint practice sessions prior to the two teams’ preseason meeting in Week 2 of the preseason.

“Sure, we are going to practice against the Patriots,” Vrabel confirmed when asked. “They’re going to come down here, and it’ll be great for our fans to come out here and see a lot of great players, the team that won the Super Bowl last year. And they’ll be able to watch those practices and see us work and see how we compete against each other and try to improve.”

That’s certainly good news for fans, both Titans fans from the area and those from New England who wouldn’t mind an excuse to make an early-August trip to Nashville. And it’s also exciting news for one former Patriot who’s called Tennessee his home for a few years.

Logan Ryan reacted to the news by calling out one of the McCourty twins.

All my friends in one place 🔥🔥I’m taking one rep at receiver during 1on1s im calling out @McCourtyTwins now on the record. Easy money he getting old 👴🏾@dharm32 @PatrickChung23 @NateEbner https://t.co/JoDNBE9uyV — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 12, 2019

Ryan was likely calling out fellow cornerback Jason, considering the nature of the 1-on-1 challenge. But considering Ryan spent the first four years of his career sharing a defensive backfield with Devin in New England, one can never be sure. (Ryan never played with Jason, essentially replacing the veteran corner on the Titans’ roster in 2017.)

Devin responded, saying he’s up for the challenge if he is indeed the one being called out.

Which one??? Guess it doesn’t matter I don’t like u vs anyone 🤣😭🤣😭-Dmac — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 12, 2019

It didn’t take long, either, for Ryan to find other Patriots defensive backs excited to see such a matchup.

I mean damn. Let’s do it! Lol https://t.co/JldcfTNEhQ — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) April 12, 2019

👀👀👀😂😂 — Duron Harmon (@dharm32) April 12, 2019

In any event, the Patriots and Titans will get together for joint practices in Tennessee the week of Aug. 12. Some high jinks might follow.