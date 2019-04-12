MILLBURY (CBS) — A substitute teacher at Elmwood Street School in Millbury was removed from the pre-K classroom he was working in after another teacher noticed he had a loaded magazine, police said.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, a full-time teacher heard something hit the floor and noticed the substitute, a 22-year-old man, whose name is being withheld, pick up the magazine.

The teacher immediately notified administration, who removed the man and called police.

The man confirmed to officers that he had ammunition with him in the classroom, police said.

He was escorted home by police and once there, officers found several rifles and shotguns, about half a dozen handguns, and several boxes of ammunition.

Police said, while he was properly licensed, he was charged and summonsed for improperly stored armed weapons. His license was also immediately suspended.

Parents learned about the incident through a phone call from Superintendent of Schools Gregory Myers Thursday evening.

On Friday morning, students were greeted by an extra police presence, including a K-9 unit, but otherwise, the school was business as usual.