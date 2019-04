BOSTON (CBS) – After dozens of infant deaths, Fisher-Price is recalling its Rock ‘N’ Play infant sleepers.

Fisher-Price says parents and caregivers should stop using the devices immediately.

More than 30 babies have died since the rocker was introduced 10 years ago.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning on the rockers last week, but Fisher-Price resisted a recall until now.

There are about 4.7 million rockers on the market.