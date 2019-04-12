BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Hogan’s time with the New England Patriots is officially over.

The free-agent wide receiver signed with the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

Hogan, 30, spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, after Bill Belichick signed the player when he was a restricted free agent in Buffalo.

In his three seasons with New England, he caught 107 passes for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns in 40 regular-season games. In nine playoff games, he caught 34 passes for 542 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Patriots to win Super Bowls in 2016 and 2018. Hogan, though, was targeted zero times during the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In his career, the 6-foot-1 receiver has caught 194 passes for 2,610 yards and 18 touchdowns in 88 games.

The Patriots remain rather thin at the receiver position. They currently have Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett as the only experienced receivers on the depth chart, with Bruce Ellington, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios and Damoun Patterson also on the roster.