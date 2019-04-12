



BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was joined by Police Commissioner William Gross and MBTA Chief of Police Kenneth Green to explain Boston Marathon security preparations Friday. “As always, we’re asking people, if you see something, say something,” Walsh said.

According to Green, “There is no intelligence, credible or otherwise, that would suggest that the MBTA or the marathon itself are targets. We are all well prepared for this event as we are for every event.”

Walsh said, “Police and fire and EMS will have a large presence in Boston on the marathon route as well as other agencies throughout the entire marathon route from Hopkinton all the way to Boston.”

There will still be a normal staffing level throughout other neighborhoods in Boston.

Spectators should be aware that certain pedestrian areas will be closed down if overcrowding occurs and people will be rerouted. “If somebody asks you to move, just move. No need to fight back. No need to push back. If somebody asks you to move, there is a reason for it,” said Walsh.

Drinking and smoking in public are prohibited, as always, both Walsh and Gross reminded the public.

“This is a family day. It’s an international event, everyone is coming from all over the world. So let’s be respectful to each other,” said Gross.

Boston police will have officers in uniform, in plain clothes, and undercover.

“We will be working in partnership with our state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure that this 123rd marathon is as safe as it can be from Hopkinton to Boston,” Gross added.

Police will also have drone detection technology in place. No drones are allowed anywhere near the course.

Gross joked that he will not be running the marathon like former Commissioner William Evans, who has participated 20 times.

Anyone coming into the city is encouraged to take public transportation as many roads will be closed.

Green said the MBTA will have a visibly increased presence of police. “But there will be many behind the scene measures that will not be obvious to our riding public as well,” he said.

BAA CEO Tom Grilk expressed his gratitude for all of the law enforcement agencies working to make the Boston Marathon a safe event.

“Thirty-thousand people are coming here to run, helped by 10,000 people along the way as volunteers,” he said. “They can do what they’re doing knowing that they don’t have to worry about their own safety and knowing that hundreds of thousands of people will be out there to cheer for them, to give them an experience that is the envy of runners around the world.”

Walsh said, “I’m confident that Monday is going to be a great day in the city.”