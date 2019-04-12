BOSTON (CBS) – “Have a great run,” said a volunteer to an athlete.

It’s a phrase the volunteers will say more than 30,000 times this weekend as they hand out the coveted Boston Marathon bibs. “I am ready,” said runner Lee Milen. “I ran it last year. If I can run it last year, I can run it this year. How you dress is the most important.”

After last year’s swim, so to speak, to the finish, the forecast is on everyone’s mind.

“It’s supposed to be warmer, so it may not be as bad, but we’re all concerned it will be wet,” said runner Ann Newman.

At the finish, runners marked the countdown to Monday. The Boston Marathon is the only marathon where runners need a qualifying time to enter or they have to raise money for charity.

“It is a fun thing to do. I kind of love it,” said Katie Sullivan, runner and volunteer.

The excitement surrounding the pinnacle marathon event caught on to the whole Sagen family, which made the trip from Pennsylvania.

When asked what it meant for his family to be cheering him on, runner Kevin Sagen said, “Everything in the world.”

His fan club is saving their enthusiasm for race day.

“Go, Daddy,” said his daughters.

Perhaps, there are two runners who can boast they are the most excited about this weekend.

Once they picked up their number, she picked up a sparkling ring from her now-fiancée.

“It’s kind of special to us, running marathons together, so I thought I would do something special,” said runner Craig Healey.