BOSTON (CBS) – More than 5,000 pots and a total of 20,000 daffodils arrived in the city Friday just in time for the Boston Marathon.

The flowers come in at Quinlan Wasserman Flower Market on Albany Street. Then, volunteers distribute the pots of flowers along the marathon route in parks restaurants, stores and green spaces.

The first daffodils were planted six years ago. Daffodils bloom every year, and these daffodils winter at Olsen’s Greenhouses in Raynham.