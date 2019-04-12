



BOSTON (CBS) – This year one of the Boston Marathon runners from the United Kingdom will be Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester. He joined WBZ’s Liam Martin and Paula Ebben in WBZ’s studios.

Burnham was invited to run the Boston Marathon by the One World Strong organization, which is a group of Boston Marathon Bombing survivors and members of the military.

“I met them first last year on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Manchester Arena. People remember the Ariana Grande concert. They came over to connect with families and survivors.”

Burnham said his run is also for those affected by the Manchester bombing. “In a small way, I am saying to the families that lost people in the attack that I am still thinking about them and we think about them all the time, but also standing together as cities that have been through acts of terrorism. I think we need to do that more. There is too much hate, and the only way to counter it is for cities to stand strong together.”

Burnham is running on Monday for five charities. “Families that lost loved ones, it’s amazing through that trauma and pain they still want to give back. They help young people get into sports and music and support victims of terrorism – great causes.”

For Burham, connecting the two cities is also about fighting hate. “We see it spreading. Christ Church in the news. Pittsburg here. This hate knows no bounds. It will go to any community at any time. We just have to stand as a group of cities together against it and say, look, we want to defend our common humanity and stand against this poisonous hate that seems to be spreading around the world.”

While in Boston, Burnham met with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to promote business relationships between the two cities and took in a Red Sox game.

To support Burham’s fundraising, visit his JustGiving page.