



WESTWOOD (CBS) – Gerry Lambert, the varsity baseball coach at Xaverian Brothers High School, is charged with assaulting one of his own players during a game.

The unidentified player was at bat during a game against St. John’s Prep Wednesday when he started arguing with the umpire about a call. Westwood Police said Lambert came out of the dugout, got into an argument with the player and then grabbed him by the neck. Police were called, but coaches broke up the fight before officers got there.

Several witnesses were interviewed and Lambert was charged with one count of assault and battery. He will be summonsed to court.

Headmaster Daniel Skala said Lambert has been placed on leave.

“We do not condone aggressive behavior by any member of our school community,” Skala said in a statement Thursday.

Lambert graduated from Xaverian in 1988 and is a veteran teacher. Skala said the school is cooperating with investigators.