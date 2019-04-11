  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Westwood News, Xaverian Brothers High School

WESTWOOD (CBS) – Gerry Lambert, the head baseball coach at Xaverian Brothers High School has been placed on leave following a physical altercation with a player.

Headmaster Daniel Skala said the incident happened Wednesday during the game between Xaverian and St. John’s Prep. The exact nature of the altercation was not disclosed.

Xaverian Brothers baseball coach Gerry Lambert in April 2015. (Image Credit: Boston Herald)

“We do not condone aggressive behavior by any member of our school community,” Skala said in a statement.

Lambert graduated from Xaverian in 1988 and is a veteran teacher. Skala said the school is cooperating with authorities who are investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s