WESTWOOD (CBS) – Gerry Lambert, the head baseball coach at Xaverian Brothers High School has been placed on leave following a physical altercation with a player.

Headmaster Daniel Skala said the incident happened Wednesday during the game between Xaverian and St. John’s Prep. The exact nature of the altercation was not disclosed.

“We do not condone aggressive behavior by any member of our school community,” Skala said in a statement.

Lambert graduated from Xaverian in 1988 and is a veteran teacher. Skala said the school is cooperating with authorities who are investigating the incident.