WELLESLEY (CBS) – It’s a Wellesley College tradition that Boston Marathon runners look forward to every year.

At the halfway mark, known as “scream tunnel,” students create hundreds of handmade signs to give runners an extra boost.

Messages ranging from witty to inspirational.

Jordanne Stobbs-Vergara, Wellesley College student said signs run from the touching to funny. Including a woman who trained for the marathon and heard from her late husband. “She received a marathon care package, in the mail, from her late husband. So, she decided to make the trip. So, her friends sent in a bunch of sign requests for her.”

Another student was working on a sign: “Run like your husband just saw the Target bill.”

Students start taking request a month before the marathon.

Two weeks out, they spend more than two hours every night completing the 650 signs requested this year – a record for the nearly 50 students in charge of hand-drawing each one.