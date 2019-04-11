



QUINCY (CBS) — Thousands of Stop & Shop workers walked off the job and went on strike Thursday afternoon. Some customers reported being told to leave their groceries behind and exit stores.

Employees could be seen holding signs and picketing outside. The Massachusetts AFL-CIO tweeted that 31,000 workers were on strike as of 1 p.m.

STRIKE ALERT: 31,000 Stop & Shop workers across MA are on strike as of 1pm today. Show our union family in @UFCW support and join a picket. Grab a sign and hold the line! #1u #solidarity — Massachusetts AFLCIO (@massaflcio) April 11, 2019

In Quincy, Norwood and Amebsury, customers told WBZ-TV that store workers suddenly told them to leave while they were shopping.

“I was shopping in Quincy and I had to leave my stuff right there and walk out,” one shopper said.

Another in Amesbury said the store “ordered all customers to come to front, cash out, and leave.”

Stop & Shop reacted to the strike in a statement:

“Given that negotiations with assistance of the federal mediators are continuing, we are disappointed that the UFCW chose to order a work stoppage in an attempt to disrupt service at our stores,” Stop & Shop said. “Stop & Shop has contingency plans in place to minimize disruption.”

UFCW Local 1445, which represents thousands of Stop & Shop workers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, voted to authorize a strike in February.

There are disputes between management and workers on health insurance, pensions and vacation time. The union has accused Stop & Shop of trying to “degrade the quality of life” of works. The company says it is offering across-the-board pay increases for all workers.

Stop & Shop operates more than 400 stores in the northeast