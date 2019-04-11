



BOSTON (CBS) — In their preparation for this month’s draft, the New England Patriots remain quite busy. The latest action involves a visit from top tight end prospect Noah Fant.

SiriusXM’s Alex Marvez reported Thursday that Fant will visit the Patriots after visiting the 49ers.

Not sure if out there but I'm told Iowa TE Noah Fant is visiting with the @Patriots after meeting with the @49ers — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) April 11, 2019

The 6-foot-5, 241-pound Fant caught 39 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns last year, his junior season with the Hawkeyes. In his sophomore season, he caught 30 passes for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fant, along with teammate T.J. Hockensen, is considered one of the very best tight end prospects available in this year’s draft. Most experts expect him to be off the board by the time the Patriots get on the clock at No. 32 overall, so it would likely require a trade to move up if the Patriots are to draft a player of Fant’s caliber.

The Fant visit comes a day after the Patriots hosted quarterbacks Will Grier and Daniel Jones and also signed veteran free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. The team also reportedly hosted veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas and running back T.J. Yeldon. The Patriots also hosted Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger this week.