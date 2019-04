SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (CBS) – Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets issued a voluntary manufacturer recall on 30-ounce PICS fudge ice cream bars due to a positive test result for pathogens in the production environment.

Manufacturer Fieldbrook Foods Corporation said the affected items are those with UPC 41735 09250. Customers with an affected item may return it to their local Price Chopper or Market 32 Supermarket for a full refund.

For more information, visit fieldbrookfoods.com