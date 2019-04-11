LAWRENCE (CBS) – A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a Lawrence Housing Authority van Thursday morning.

The Housing Authority employee was driving to work around 9:30 a.m. when he hit a woman in the area of Essex and Appleton Streets. The woman was taken by MedFlight to a Boston hospital with “very serious” injuries.

It is not known if the woman was in the crosswalk.

Efrain Rolon, executive director of Lawrence Housing Authority, said the longtime employee was “distraught and concerned” for the woman. Rolon said the employee has a “wonderful record” with no prior incidents.

Police are investigating the crash. Rolon said there are no charges against the employee at this point.